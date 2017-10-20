While you burst crackers on Diwali, Finance Ministry hurled laughter bombs on Twitter. Check out, go ROFL

These tweets by Union Ministry of Finance left Tweeple in splits.

Looks like the Union Ministry of Finance has got its own “covfefe” moment after US President Donald Trump, whose one tweet had baffled his 31 million followers like never before five months ago. Actually, Trump had tweeted on May 31, 2017: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.” He didn’t follow this up with anything but the word “covfefe” remained hanging in the Twitterverse.

On Thursday, our own Union Ministry of Finance baffled the Twitterati with a strange tweet from its official handle. The tweet read as: “Sawa we h we s see see.” Yes, these many words only. Can you decode these? Do these words say anything about GST? Twitterati wondered in many directions and their quest to find the meaning will certainly make you go ROFL.

Interestingly, the Ministry of Finance followed this up with another baffling tweet while responding to an article by a leading English media organisation. The Finance Ministry tweeted “Ess” while apparently replying to a tweet on an article on how a person was arrested for selling crackers in Delhi despite the ban ordered by the Supreme Court.

Both the tweets were deleted by the @FinMinIndia without any explation. However, this couldn’t stop the Tweeple from having their own interpretations full of humour and memes. Some users even thought the goof-up was a “butt tweet”, others commented that the personal handing Finance Ministry might have been drunk, or it may be a new kind of cess Modi government may introduce.

The Finance Ministry removed the tweets without giving any explanation.