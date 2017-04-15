While on ‘Sangharsh Yatra’, opposition leaders call on Eknath Khadse

Senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse. (PTI)

Senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse today hosted opposition Congress and NCP leaders at his farmhouse in Jalgaon. The opposition leaders were in town as a part of the second leg of their ‘Sangharsh Yatra’, an agitation against the state government to seek farm loan waiver.

The Yatra began at Sindkhed Raja in Buldhana district, and in the evening the cavalcade of vehicles carrying Congress and NCP leaders reached Jalgaon.

Before addressing a public meeting, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and NCP leaders Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil and Rajesh Tope met Khadse at his nearby farmhouse.

Khadse, who was a senior minister in the Devendra Fadnavis government, had to quit last year over allegations of irregularities in a land deal at Bhosari near Pune. Khadse told reporters that the opposition leaders called on him as their rally was to be held near his farmhouse. “They came over for tea for ten minutes,” he said.