Which is PM Narendra Modi’s favourite movie? His choice will surprise you!

With an image of a hard-working leader, one would assume that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wouldn’t usually find time for leisure. Watching films would understandably be on the bottom of his list of priorities. So, when a group of children from Sikkim and Jammu and Kashmir’s Ladakh region enquired of the PM during an interaction last week whether he found time to watch movies and if yes, what kind of films he personally liked, Modi chose to tread carefully.

While admitting that he hardly gets the time to watch movies, he did make a mention of films of the bygone era, probably in a bid to cheer the students. According to The Indian Express, the Prime Minister told the kids that films were mostly sullen when he was young and mostly featured Rajendra Kumar in the lead, which he didn’t enjoy much. However, he did reveal that his all-time favourite film was Dev Anand’s ‘Guide’. The PM’s remarks came while speaking to around 53 boys and girls who were brought to the PM’s residence as part of an excursion tour by the border guarding force Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

While interacting with the kids, the PM also exhorted them to work towards achieving the vision of a corruption-free India. He also urged them to keep themselves fit and stressed on the significance of Yoga in order to be more productive. Modi also underlined the importance of learning and said there should be a natural inclination to be a learner at all times.

Recently, PM Modi penned a book ‘Exam Warriors’ which also sees students as its target audience. The 193-page book contains 25 ‘mantras’, including yoga asanas, to help students face examinations without stress. At the launch event of the book, External Affaiors minister Sushma Swaraj was quoted as saying, “Modiji says he is not scared of elections, so you (children) do not be afraid of examinations. Do not worry and write exams without tension. This is the ‘mul mantra’ (main takeaway) of this book.”

In the book, PM Modi highlights the importance of embracing playing, technology and travelling amongst other things. While in a letter to parents in the book, the prime minister has asked them to spend quality time with their children and “always accept rather than expect” from them, in a letter to teachers, Modi advises them to empower students to pursue their interests and create their own opportunities. “Motivate them so that they do something driven by their passion instead of seeking to become something,” Modi wrote.