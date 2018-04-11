Where was she? Missing Bengaluru anthropologist Atreyee Majumdar found after a week

Atreyee’s father had earlier told media that she had returned from Canada to New Delhi on April 3. (Twitter)

Bengaluru anthropologist Atreyee Majumdar, who went missing five days ago, has now been reportedly found. A missing complaint about her disappearance was filed with Marathahalli police last week. While the complaint was filed by the woman’s father on April 5, police were of the view that she had left her home by choice.

Police had earlier confirmed that the missing woman had stayed at Novotel hotel in Marthahalli on the night she disappeared. Later, she stayed at Marriot hotel in Bellanduru on April 5.

The complaint was filed by her father after Atreyee didn’t return home for a day.

According to Deccan Chronicle, the missing woman was reportedly found in hotel Taj Vivanta, which is located on MG Road in Bengaluru, on Wednesday. Information about her was shared with the police by hotel staff, who recognized her from pictures of her being shared on social media by friends and relatives.

Atreyee Majumdar, 35, is an alumnus of National Law School of India University, Bengaluru and Yale Univerisity. She is currently pursuing post-doctoral fellowship from Andrew W. Mellon Foundation in Toronto, Canada.

Atreyee’s father had earlier told media that she had returned from Canada to New Delhi on April 3 and in Bengaluru on April 4. After reaching home, she stepped out after a few hours and didn’t return for a day and the missing complaint was filed.