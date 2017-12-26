Where is Kumar Ajitabh? Why did Bengaluru techie want to sell his car? Is this the truth?

Software engineer Ajitabh was working in Bengaluru but he was originally from Bihar’s Patna. (Photo from ANI)

Kumar Ajitabh, a 29-year-old software engineer working in Bengaluru, has been missing since last Monday. Reportedly, he went missing after he put up his car for sale online. Software engineer Ajitabh was working in Bengaluru but he was originally from Bihar’s Patna. Ajitabh had listed his vehicle on online marketplace Olx for sale. According to police, Ajitabh’s friends suspect that he had gone out on December 18 evening around 6:30 pm to meet a prospective car buyer. His phone is switched off. It was reportedly active on WhatsApp till about 7:10 pm that evening, says police.

Why did he want to sell his car?

Ajitabh worked at British telecom in Bengaluru.

Ajitabh had got through an executive MBA programme at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kolkata and was about to shift from the city, where he was residing with a friend since 2010. He is said to have put his car up for sale to fund his studies. The car also has not yet been traced, the police said, adding they are searching for him. Ajitabh’s phone was last tracked to Gunjur on the outskirts of the city.

The engineer’s family and friends have also started a social media campaign with hashtag #FindAjitabh.

Where is Ajitabh? 8 days on, no clue!

Police officials are looking for the software engineer from Patna, Kumar Ajitabh, who has been missing in Bengaluru since last Monday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abdul Ahad on Monday said they have formed a team and are looking into all the aspects of the missing of 29-yr-old.

“We have made two-three teams to investigate into all aspects of missing of Kumar Ajitabh. On December 18 he travelled wet somewhere in his car and did not return. We are tracing his locations,” he said.