Where is Kumar Ajitabh? Bengaluru techie puts car for sale on OLX; goes missing: What we know so far

Kumar Ajitabh has been missing since Monday. (ANI)

In a shocking incident, a 29-year-old software engineer from Bengaluru has been missing since Monday after he put up his car for sale online. Identified as Ajitabh Kumar, the 29-year-old hails from Patna. He had listed his vehicle on online marketplace OLX for sale. Police said Ajitabh’s friends suspect that he had gone out on December 18 evening around 6:30 pm to meet a prospective car buyer. As per the police, his phone is switched off. His friends said, “He had got through an executive MBA programme at Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata. He had to pay around Rs 5 lakh by December 20 and we guess that’s why he had put up his car for sale. When he left home he was in casual wear and didn’t tell anyone where he was going.”

Here are the top developments so far:

1) He was last seen leaving his house near Whitefield ECC Road on Grey Maruti Ciaz AMT car at around 6:30 PM. The number of the car is KA 03 NA 1751.

2) His present address is H201, Citilights Rustiqe, ECC Road, near Deens Academy, Whitefield-560066, Bengaluru.

3) His friends said that his WhatsApp was last active at 7:10 pm on Monday evening.

4) Ajitabh’s phone was last tracked to Gunjur on the outskirts of the city.

5) Kumar’s roommate Divya Prakash told FE Online that he suspects the OLX buyers were dubious and they might have caused harm to Ajitabh.

6) We have made 2-3 teams to investigate into all aspects of missing of 29-yr-old Kumar Ajitabh who was working in Bengaluru- Abdul Ahad, DCP

7) The engineer’s family and friends have also started a social media campaign with hashtag #FindAjitabh”.

8) His height is about 5.7 inch and the complexion is fair.