Where is Bengaluru techie Kumar Ajitabh? 15 days later, OLX assures help after DCP threatens legal action

Kumar Ajitabh has been missing since December 18, 2017. (ANI)

It has been over two weeks since Bengaluru techie Kumar Ajitabh went missing. Police had earlier said that as many as 60 officers were deployed to trace the missing 29-year-old techie, who is suspected to have been abducted after being lured to Gunjur near Whitefield on December 18. However, police are still clueless about his whereabouts.

Ajitabh has been missing since he went to sell his car after finding a seller through OLX, an online classified portal, on December 18 last year. Police believe the techie must have been lured by a conman. On Tuesday, police claimed OLX is not providing information to police in connection with the probe to find Ajitabh. Whitefield DCP Abdul Ahad tweeted to OLX CEO Amarjith Singh Batra, seeking his cooperation in the case. The DCP also warned OLX of legal action if it fails to provide information.

“Mr Amarjith Singh Batra ur organization is not providing information in #findajitabh Kumar Ajitabh abduction case of Whitefield station, if information is not given legal action will be initiated,” the DCP said in a tweet to OLX CEO. However, the account of OLX CEO tagged by the DCP was not verified.

However, the DCP later informed that OLX legal head had called him and assured all help in the case. “OLX legal head had called me and assured to share all the information, hope information to authorized agencies will be given on priority, thanks,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, several users commented on the DCP’s tweet, threatening to protest against the OLX if it failed to provide information to police. “@OLX_India @AmarBatra If you don’t help @BlrCityPolice @dcpwhitefield on this, we would come on street against such online portals, especially OLX and will make sure we discourage using OLX, it’s the matter of someone’s life and you’re just intrested in making money,” wrote on Piyush Sinha.

Earlier, police had added abduction charges to the FIR and also zeroed in three people who had responded to the techie’s online advertisement. Police also suspect that Ajitabh’s abduction was well planned.

Ajitabh had recently got admission into an Executive MBA programme at IIM Calcutta and wanted to sell his car to fund his education. Meanwhile, Ajitabh’s father has demanded a CBI probe into the disappearance of the techie.