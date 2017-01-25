Where and when to watch Republic day parade ceremony live streaming

Like every year, even this year the country will be witnessing a grand parade, where, in a spectacular display of Indian culture, the Army, Navy and the Air Force come together to march at Rajpath in the national capital. (AP)

With the country all set to celebrate its 68th Republic Day, tomorrow, since 26th January 1950, when after a long-standing battle against its rulers it got the ‘Republic’ title, the preparations for the celebrations are at full gear. Like every year, even this year the country will be witnessing a grand parade, where, in a spectacular display of Indian culture, the Army, Navy and the Air Force come together to march at Rajpath in the national capital.

Marking a special day in the history of the country, when India formed its independent constitution with Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar being the chief architect of it, Republic Day has always been a special day for the country. This year, even social networking site Twitter adds on to the enthusiasm of the people on the national occasion. Taking a step towards maintaining the spirit of the country’s nationalism on the Republic day, Twitter has introduced a Republic Day emoji. And as the nation enthusiastically awaits this year’s Republic Day celebrations with a government holiday on the occasion, here is where and when you can watch the live streaming of the R-day parade ceremony:

When and where is the Republic Day parade ceremony?

Unlike every year when the celebration started at 9 am, this year Republic Day ceremony will be starting at 9:50 am with a grand parade from Vijay Chowk towards the Red Fort ground through Rajpath, India Gate, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg. The event continues for three hours.

Which channel is broadcasting the Republic Day parade ceremony live?

With UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the chief guest, the republic Day Parade celebration, like every year will be broadcasted live at Doordarshan.

Where will the Republic Day parade ceremony be available online?

DoordarshanNational Youtube channel will be telecasting the celebrations live online.