When Yogi Adityanath’s cow campaign got Nirmala Sitharaman to invoke ‘freedom movement’

In the wake of ban on illegal slaughterhouses in Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country scrambling to do the same, Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday defended UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s decision to shut them down and said that ‘protection of cows’ was the ‘spirit’ behind the country’s ‘freedom movement’. The Opposition – members from Congress and Trinamool Congress – raised the issue of availability of raw hide and skin for the leather industry in Lok Sabha. The debate over the bill to declare the Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI) an institution of national importance was later passed by the House with voice vote.

Sitharaman targetted Congress and said that they are criticising the UP government, but before that party should recognise that cow protection was part of our freedom movement and there is nothing new which is happening in Uttar Pradesh. Sitharaman said, “So, for all those members who wonder as to where the leather is going to be coming, this country, not today but over the centuries, has had leather tanning and it has given a steady flow of leather.”

Yogi Adityanath, after taking over as the Chief Minister last month, had banned illegal slaughterhouses in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Opposition MPs had raised the issue of cow vigilantism, crackdown on slaughterhouses, stress on vegetarianism and the scarcity of leather as problems being caused to the public from this move by the new government.

The BJP earlier its election manifesto has stated that it would take strict steps to close down all illegal slaughterhouses besides banning mechanised one’s if it comes to power. BJP President Amit Shah in his election meetings and various rallies during campaigning also said the same. The ruling party believes that due to cow smuggling, dairy-based industries have failed to flourish. It also stated that during the past state governments there has been a stagnant dip in cattle count, reflecting that the previous government failed to put a check on it.