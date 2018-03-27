When Sushma Swaraj retweeted a Congress campaign cornering her on death of 39 Indians in Iraq; Here’s the full story

The poll campaign invited people to share their opinion on Swaraj’s handling of the Iraq crisis. (PTI)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who is known for her prompt response on micro-blogging site Twitter to people seeking help from her Ministry, left many followers stunned on Monday when she retweeted a Twitter poll campaign posted by the Congress party’s office handle @INCIndia. The poll campaign invited people to share their opinion on Swaraj’s handling of the Iraq crisis.

The tweet by the Congress party was posted on March 26 at 10:49 am. “Do you think the death of 39 Indians in Iraq is Sushma Swaraj’s biggest failure as Foreign Minister? #IndiaSpeaks,” it read. The campaign, which is now over, offered two options to the respondents, Yes or No. A total of 33,879 people voted.

Sushma Swaraj retweeted the Congress tweet here:

Out of this, 76 per cent of the total voters said ‘No’ and only 24 per cent choose the option ‘Yes’ — meaning that a majority of the people who participated in the poll felt that Swaraj’s handling of the Iraq crisis could not be termed as her failure.

In another tweet, the Congress party released a video of Sushma Swaraj’s past speeches in the Parliament and asked her to step down. The video shows Swaraj’s 2014 and 2017 speeches in which she can be heard saying all Indian citizens who were taken hostage by dreaded terror group Islamic State are not dead. The clip has also her Rajya Sabha’s byte in which she declared 39 Indians dead in Iraq.

“The Modi Govt lied for political gains. It is answerable to the people of India for the death of 39 Indians killed in Iraq. EAM Sushma Swaraj must take moral responsibility and tender her resignation,” the Congress’ tweet reads.

The Congress party has been attacking the government for misleading the country and families of all 39 Indians who were abducted and later killed by ISIS in Iraq. The government had in past always said that there are no concrete proof to declare them dead. But earlier this month, Swaraj informed the Parliament that all 39 Indians were killed by ISIS in Iraq’s Mosul.