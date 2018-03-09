When Sonia Gandhi was questioned about Priyanka Gandhi’s future in politics. Her response

This was the first time she spoke in public since relinquishing the party president post.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday opened up about various facets of her life. Gandhi, speaking at an event organised by India Today, spoke on a wide range of topics, including her children, her own shortcomings and the role of democracy in India. This was the first time she spoke in public since relinquishing the party president post. While taking a question on daughter Priyaka Gandhi’s future in politics, Sonia said that it will be her personal decision and nothing can be said about future. “Priyanka is pre-occupied with her children at the moment. It is up to her and one never knows the future,” Gandhi said.

In another interesting comment, Sonia Gandhi admitted that public speaking doesn’t come to her naturally. “Public speaking does not come naturally to me, that is why I was called a reader than a leader,” she said. Gandhi also opened up on what made her pick Manmohan Singh as prime minister in 2004. Gandhi, who still holds the designation of UPA chairman, said that she was aware of her shortcomings. “I knew my limitations. I knew Manmohan Singh would be a better prime minister than me,” Gandhi said while responding to a question on why she chose not to become the prime minister even after leading the UPA to power in 2004. On fighting Lok Sabha elections in 2019, Gandhi said that the decision will be taken by the party and she will abide by it. The UPA chairman currently represents Rae Bareli constituency in Lok Sabha.

Taking a dig at PM Narendra Modi, Gandhi said democracy allows dissent and debate and not monologues. In a sharp attack to ruling party’s attack on former Congressmen, Gandhi said that nation builders are being slandered, and that there was cynical running down of past achievements.

Speaking on her current role, Gandhi said that she doesn’t try tries to volunteer in advising her son on issues. “He knows his responsibilities. I am there if he needs me. I try not to volunteer. He wants to revitalise the party by bringing in new faces along with senior leaders,” Gandhi said.