When Sonia Gandhi took a jibe at RSS in the presence of PM Narendra Modi

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in Lok Sabha. (Photo: RSTV)

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday took a jibe at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While addressing a special discussion in the Lok Sabha on the occasion of the 75th Anniversary of Quit India Movement, Gandhi used phrases like ‘forces of darkness’ and ‘clouds of hate and division,’ according to PTI. Congress chief emphasized the contribution of the Congress and Jawaharlal Nehru during India’s struggle for Independence and said, “During the freedom struggle, Pandit Nehru spent several years in jail, many Congress workers died in jail.” She added, “A lot of atrocities were committed on the protesters, but no one stepped back.”

While attacking BJP-RSS, she said, “We will not allow the idea of India to be a prisoner to narrow mindedness and communal ideology. Today it looks secularism and free speech is in danger. If we have to preserve freedom, we’ll have to defeat forces endangering it. We can’t and we won’t allow sectarian forces to succeed.” She added, “We must not forget that some organizations opposed Quit India Movement, such organisation have no role in freedom struggle.” People have to fight for the India they believe in, which is loved by one and all and which was envisioned by the freedom fighters, Sonia Gandhi said.

While no one was named in her speech, Hindutva organisation RSS, the ideological mentor of the BJP, appeared to be her target, according to ANI. In the past, the Congress party has often accused it of playing no role in the freedom movement.