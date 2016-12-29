When Sasikala Natarajan almost broke down after her appointment as Jayalalithaa successor

The AIADMK general council today unanimously passed a resolution appointing V K Sasikala as the party general secretary. When the same order was delivered to her, Sasikala turned emotional and virtually broke down while accepting the resolution. (PTI)

The AIADMK general council today unanimously passed a resolution appointing V K Sasikala as the party general secretary. When the same order was delivered to her, Sasikala turned emotional and virtually broke down while accepting the resolution from CM O Panneerselvam at the late chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s residence, Poes Garden. Sasikala was former Tamil Nadu chief minister and party supremo Jayalalithaa’s close confidante. CM Panneerselvam handed to her a resolution passed by the general council of the party nominating her to the party’s most powerful post. She is elected as the party chief and it is the same post that was held by Jayalalithaa for three decades.

Sasikala was seen offering tribute to Jayalalithaa’s portrait, as the other party members stood with their hands bowed. Some of them were also heard raising slogans for ‘Chinnamma’ as she is popularly known among the party cadres. The Indian Express quoted, M Thambidurai, a senior party leader telling Sasikala,“Be our guide and lead us on the way forward.” After acknowledging the leaders, Sasikala walked into the residence. Many posters were also put up all over Chennai hailing the party decision and congratulating Sasikala.

Briefing the reporter, Panneerselvam later said, Sasikala has accepted the AIADMK’s unanimous request to lead the party and from now she will be party’s general secretary. She is set to formally take charge possibly in the next week at an auspicious time.