When Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani stepped in to save Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju from Shiv Sena MP Anant Geete

Civil Aviation Minister Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. (PTI)

The Lok Sabha on Thursday witnessed chaos after Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju refused to lift the flying ban on Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad. Union Minister and Shiv Sena PM Anant Geete charged at the Aviation Minister after he declined to consider their demands of revoking the ban. The chaos started after Ravindra Gaikwad apologised in the Lok Sabha for his behaviour saying, “I apologise for my behaviour but not to the Air India official who abused and manhandled me,” he further added, “What is my crime that I am being subjected to a media trial by fire?” Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju firmly refused to their demands and said, “The law should take its course. Aircraft are machines where people fly and safety is important. Safety will not be compromised,” according to an NDTV report.

You may also want to watch-

As soon as Ashok Gajapathi made his point Shiv Sena MP Anant Geete charged at him, following which he was escorted out of the house by the BJP’s SS Ahluwalia while ministers including Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani and others ran to shield the minister. Anant Geete kept shouting “No flight will take off from Mumbai,” while he was escorted out of the house. The house was adjourned by the speaker due to the commotion that was created. According to Shiv Sena, ban on the MP is a breach of his privilege.

The incident started after Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad on his Air India flight from Pune to Delhi last month assaulted a 60-year-old manager who asked him to leave the plane when he asked for an explanation of not being offered a business class seat on a flight that was all-economy.