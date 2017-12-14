When Rahul Gandhi was ’emotionally blackmailed’ by Mahila Congress

Mahila Congress chief convinces Rahul to address party’s women’s wing workshop (Source: PTI)

Congress President-elect Rahul Gandhi’s new avatar, which came to the fore during the Gujarat Election campaign looks stronger than ever before. However, do you know that even the ‘stronger than before’ Rahul Gandhi gave in after being blackmailed. Relax. This is not the monstrous blackmailing that you watch in movies. This is a case of ’emotional blackmailing’ by a member of the Congress Mahila Morcha, we are talking about. As per a report by The Indian Express, Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev resorted to some sort of ’emotional blackmailing’ to get Rahul Gandhi on board to address a one-day workshop of the party’s women’s wing. Sources told The Indian Express that initially, Rahul was hesitant to make a commitment to address the workshop, however, Dev’s ‘word-web’ led Rahul to give his nod to her invitation.

Sushmita Dev convinced Rahul saying that he would have to oblige them (party’s women’s wing) since he is replacing a woman, Sonia Gandhi. She added, that it would be good if Rahul begins his new journey by giving time to the party’s women workers. Notably, Dev has been a vocal supporter of Rahul Gandhi. In October, this year, backing Rahul Gandhi’s name for Congress President, she said, “I am a strong supporter of Gandhi and the AIMC wants him to take charge as president of the party. The time has come for this to happen,” as per a PTI report. Dev has accompanied Rahul in several of his public address as well. Dev, who is the MP from Silchar in Assam, aims to work out a strategy for getting the long-pending Women’s Reservation Bill passed in the Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, the election campaign for both the election phases in Gujarat is over. The state of Gujarat has its second phase of polls today (December 14). As many as 2,22,96,867 registered voters of the state will decide whether Rahul Gandhi wins his debut election after becoming the Congress President or not.