When Rahul Gandhi stood in queue to catch IndiGo flight! And, how Twitterati bombarded social media with reactions

In what has taken everyone by surprise today at the Delhi airport was Congress Vice president Rahul Gandhi standing in a queue to get on in the aircraft of Indigo airlines. Taking to a micro-blogging site Twitter, Indigo airlines have shared an image where Gandhi can be seen standing while holding his backpack bag. Indigo tweeted the picture with a caption that read, “Welcome onboard Mr Rahul Gandhi. Have a good flight.” According to reports, Gandhi was boarding a flight from Delhi to Ahmedabad. Last night Rahul had flown into Delhi from Vadodara last night. It is also learnt that Rahul might have visited Delhi to wish his mother Sonia Gandhi on her 71st birthday. With the elections in full swing, the photo had gone viral on social media. Congressman Gaurav Pandhi said, “Congress VP Rahul Gandhi flew to Delhi early in the morning, to wish his mother on her birthday and seek blessings and flew back to Ahmedabad. Here, in the pic while boarding at Delhi airport for Ahmedabad.”

Welcome onboard Mr Rahul Gandhi. Have a good flight ???? @OfficeOfRG pic.twitter.com/899TYRolG8 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 9, 2017

Reacting to the picture, social media users said if this is Gandhi’s effort at being an Aam Aadmi or whether it is his photo-op. Here is how Twitterati reacted:-

Well he has landed fine .. hope it’s Aam Aadmis who get the same warmth from you — pallavi ghosh (@_pallavighosh) December 9, 2017

His simplicity is remarkable . Rahul is a true leader of d ppl — Vinay Kumar Dokania (@vinaydokania) December 9, 2017

May your humaneness humility and simplicity give u peace of mind that all others have lost in their vengeance vitriol and vile You are my star! — Dipali Sikand (@SikandDipali) December 9, 2017

Dil to jeeta hai…Gujarat bhi jeetenge — Manish raj puri (@MRajPuri) December 9, 2017

Love to see people’s leader Sri Rahul Gandhi. Being with the people is the character of a true leader. — Dr.SimanchallaRanjit (@dr_simanchalla) December 9, 2017

This picture I like. #CommonMan in the making, #CommonMan, the idea of our times! — vinta nanda (@vintananda) December 9, 2017

Earlier during after demonetisation, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi had reached an SBI bank branch at Sansad Marg, New Delhi. The leader stood in queue to withdraw Rs 4000 from Bank. He slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the latter won’t understand people’s trouble. Rahul said that he has come to bank to withdraw Rs 4000. He said: “People are facing trouble, media and PM Modi won’t understand it, that’s why I have come here.” The Congress leader complained that authorities dispersed the line as soon as reached there. “I came here to stand in line, but they dispersed the people,” he said. “You media people and your millionaire bosses won’t understand this,” he added.