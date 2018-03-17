When Rahul Gandhi hugged mother Sonia Gandhi after she completed her speech at Congress Plenary Session

Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi during the Congress Plenary Session. (Source: ANI)

Sonia Gandhi was seen in her fierce avatar during the Congress Plenary Session on Saturday. The former Congress President took on the Bharatiya Janata Party in her splendid speech. However, it was the moment after she completed her speech that grabbed most eyeballs. As Sonia Gandhi was coming off the stage, her son and now Congress president Rahul Gandhi got up from his seat and hugged the senior party leader. Both Rahul and Sonia were smiling as the other party leaders present at the spot cheered.

In her speech, Sonia Gandhi congratulated Rahul Gandhi to take up the responsibility of the part president at a very challenging time. She said that the party’s victory will be the nation’s victory. “Congress is not a political term, it is a movement. Today only one thing matters, how to strengthen the great party with which we have relations which goes back in time, she added.

Sonia Gandhi who had taken over the party’s leadership role after her husband and former Prime Minister Rajeev Gandhi had passed away, recalled the circumstances in which she had entered the public sphere. “You all know how due to circumstances I entered the public sphere but when I realized that the party is weakening, keeping in mind sentiments of Congressmen, I entered the political arena,” Gandhi added.

She hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party by saying that it has left no stone unturned in the last 5 years to destroy Congress. “But Congress has never cowered down and it will never cower down,” she said, while adding that this is the beginning of a new chapter and the challenges party faces are not the usual ones.

“We need to make an India free of corruption and vendetta, under President Rahul Gandhi, let us pledge that we will make all efforts to do this,” Sonia Gandhi said.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi, while speaking at the plenary session had said that the country has fatigued under the Narendra Modi dispensation and is looking for a way out. Gandhi said that only Congress can show the path forward. In his brief inaugural address at the 84th Congress Plenary Session, he launched a scathing attack on the NDA government, accusing it of spreading hatred and anger, and failing to create jobs and address farm distress.

He also said the Congress party under him would take the seniors and the youth together as the tradition of the party was to embrace change without forgetting its past and legacy. “If the youth will take the Congress party forward, the party will not move forward without the experienced leaders. So, my task is to unite the seniors and the youth, to give a new direction,” he said.