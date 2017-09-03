When President Ram Nath Kovind corrected Dharmendra Pradhan, asked him to rightly pronounce this word; watch

Dharmendra Pradhan (ANI)

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government underwent a major Cabinet reshuffle on Sunday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in presence of President Ram Nath Kovind. PM Modi, BJP President Amit Shah, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley were all present at oath taking ceremony. Dharmendra Pradhan was the first minister to first to take oath followed by Piyush Goyal. Pradhan had the Independent Charge Petroleum and Natural Gas. He has now be promoted to the Cabinet.

During the swearing in ceremony, Dharmendra Pradhan mispronounced the term ‘sansuchit’ as ‘samuchit’. Following which the President Ram Nath Kovind rectified the minister and asked him to correct the sentence while speaking. Pradhan said,” Main pratyaksh athwa apratyaksh roop mein ‘samuchit’ ya prakat nai karunga.” To which the president said, “Sansuchit, please… Apratyaksh roop se ‘sansuchit’.” Later Pradhan rectified his pronunciation and repeated the line.



Dharmendra Pradhan is the minister in the Narendra Modi-led NDA Government who has delivered on one of PM Modi’s main schemes- Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, through which LPG connections have been provided to 2.5 crore people, as per the report by News18. Pradhan was a member of the 14th Lok Sabha of India.

Meanwhile, the ceremony has concluded with the National Anthem. All the 13 new ministers have taken the oath. It is important to note that this might be the last Cabinet reshuffle before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Earlier, as a part of the restructuring, six incumbent Ministers had resigned to take up other responsibilities. The Prime Minister has recognised and appreciated their service to the nation. The new ministers come from varied walks of life, bringing in their unique professional perspective and proficiency to the Council.