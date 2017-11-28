When PM Narendra Modi won hearts at GES 2017 Summit: ‘Women are incarnation of Shakti, vital to our development’

Top quotes from the PM Narendra Modi’s speech at GES 2017 Summit in Hyderabad. (Photo from Twitter)

Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017: PM Narendra Modi’s speech at GES 2017 at Hyderabad has been lauded by many on social media. Addressing the gathering at GES 2017 summit, PM Modi said, “The theme, ‘women first, prosperity for all’ makes this edition of GES stand out. In Indian mythology, women are an incarnation of Shakti – the Goddess of power, we believe women empowerment is vital to our development.” Further, PM said, “Indian women continue to lead in different walks of life. Our space programmes, including the Mars Orbiter Mission, have had immense contribution from women scientists. Kalpana Chawla and Sunita Williams, both of Indian origin, have been part of US space missions.” PM Narendra Modi added, “Three out of four oldest High Courts in India are now headed by women judges. Our sportswomen have done the country proud. This very city of Hyderabad is home to Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and Sania Mirza, who have brought laurels to India”. Moreover, PM Modi spoke on a range of issues from GST to Digital India to Make India to Invest in India. Here are top quotes from the PM Narendra Modi’s speech at GES 2017 Summit in Hyderabad:-

– “To my entrepreneur friends across the world, I would like to say come make in India, invest in India, for India and for the world.”

– “The summit is being held for the first time in South Asia. It brings together, leading investors, entrepreneurs, academicians, think tanks and other stake holders to propel the global entrepreneurship ecosystem.”

– “A historic overhaul of the taxation system has been recently undertaken, bringing in the GST across the country.”

– “My govt has launched the Atal Innovation Mission. We are opening Tinkering Labs in more than 900 schools to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among children.”

– “We have made Aadhaar, world’s largest digital database.”

– “India has been an incubator for innovations & entrepreneurship over the ages. Ancient Indian treatise, Charaka Samhita, introduced world to Ayurveda. Yoga is another ancient Indian innovation. Entire world now comes together, to celebrate Yoga Day on 21st June every year.”

– “Our govt has taken several step to improve business environment. The jump in ease of doing business is a result of this initiative.”

– “Our many ports and harbours and world’s oldest dockyard in Lothal bear evidences of ancient trade linkages.”