When PM Narendra Modi broke security protocol to meet 4-year-old girl

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a heartwarming gesture today, stopped his convoy to meet a four-year old girl who attempted to reach his cavalcade, while he was on his way to inaugurate Kiran Multispeciality Hospital in Surat. On seeing the girl trying to come near, the prime minister stopped his cavalcade to greet her.

He is on a two-day visit to his home state Gujarat, which is going to state polls later this year.

Earlier in the day, he also called upon the diamond industry in the city to take a lead to make the country progress further in the gems and jewellery sector. He further said that the jewellery designed in the country should be promoted worldwide.

While pointing out that the traditional jewellery designs of the country have the potential to attract customers across the globe, the PM said his government was ready for any help in this regard.

Even as the Gujarat city being the hub of country’s diamond cutting and polishing hub, the jewellery is made in other places because of which merchants in Surat get less profit. He was speaking after inaugurating a diamond polishing unit of Hari Krishna Exports ain Icchapore village near the city.

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi breaks security protocol to meet a 4-year old girl on his way to inaugurate Kiran Multispeciality Hospital in Surat. pic.twitter.com/vtLuleRMYV — ANI (@ANI_news) April 17, 2017

While expressing excitement over his visit, Prime Minister Modi took to his Twitter page to say, “My gratitude to all those who are participating in the various programmes. Visiting the vibrant city of Surat is a matter of great joy.” Prime Minister Modi will also visit Dadra and Nagar Haveli, where he will inaugurate the government projects and distribute sanction letters to the beneficiaries of various government initiatives.