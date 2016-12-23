When PM Modi met supporters and ate like a ‘fakir’; guess what he was having

Narendra Modi eating a meal with BJP leaders in Varanasi on Thursday. (Source: narendramodi.in)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known to live a clean and simple personal life. Though his dresses have been subject to many controversies, including a popular jibe of ‘suit-boot ki sarkar’ by Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi likes to eat simple vegetarian food.

On Thursday, PM Modi surprised many by having simple food under the sky with BJP leaders during the visit to his Parliamentary constituency Varanasi. The PM was in the city to attend a number of programmes. The photo of PM having food with BJP leaders was shared on Modi’s official website which says that the PM had his meal amongst 26,000 booth-level workers, who had come from over 1700 booths in Uttar Pradesh. The PM also interacted with the workers, according to the website.

Narendra Modi enjoying daal, roti and sabzi with BJP leaders in Varanasi on Thursday. (Source: narendramodi.in)

In the pictures, the PM can be seen eating homely food like ‘roti, sabzi and dal’ with some other party leaders from the state. Sharing this picture with the public, one can say is just another PR exercise of the PM, especially at a time when a number of people in the country have been affected by his demonetisation decision.Whatever be the reason, the picture holds significance as rarely one sees a PM eating ‘daal-roti’ under the sky.

Speaking at another event in Varanasi on Thursday, PM Modi mocked the Congress vice-president for calling him corrupt. The PM called Rahul him a “packet” who would have caused an earthquake if he didn’t speak.

A few days ago Rahul had claimed that the government was not letting him speak in Parliament. If he got to speak, it would cause an earthquake, the Congress leader said. Rahul had also said that he had “proof” of personal corruption done by PM Modi.

Though not taking Rahul’s name directly, PM Modi made fun of the Congress leader in Varanasi. “There is a young leader, who is learning how to give a speech now. Since the time he has started speaking, there have been no bounds to my happiness,” the PM said.

In March 2015, PM Modi had surprised some MPs by having lunch in Parliament’s canteen as he suddenly landed there to join them, perhaps becoming the first person holding the post to do so, and paid Rs 29 for a vegetarian ‘thali’ (meal). Around 18 MPs were having lunch, sitting in small groups on different tables, in Room Number 70, when Modi landed there at 1 PM. The room on the first floor of Parliament building is for MPs. The Prime Minister greeted the MPs. Some of them came to introduce themselves to him, according to the canteen staff.

(With agency inputs)