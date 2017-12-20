When newly married Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma met PM Narendra Modi; pic goes massively viral

PM Narendra Modi’s Office’s Twitter handle has tweeted this picture.

This picture featuring PM Narendra Modi, cricket star Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is going massively viral on social media. PM Narendra Modi’s Office’s Twitter handle has tweeted this picture. “Captain of the Indian cricket team @imVkohli and noted actor @AnushkaSharma met PM @narendramodi this evening. The Prime Minister congratulated them on their wedding,” the tweet said. India’s most watched couple — Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli — on Dec 11 had tied the knot in Italy, ending days of suspense and media speculation about the couple’s marriage plans. In one of the most awaited weddings in tinsel town and the playing fields, the two were married in a private ceremony, attended by close family members and friends, at a resort in Tuscany, Italy.

#WATCH Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma met PM Narendra Modi today to extend wedding reception invitation. pic.twitter.com/JZBrVLlkEJ — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2017

Captain of the Indian cricket team @imVkohli and noted actor @AnushkaSharma met PM @narendramodi this evening. The Prime Minister congratulated them on their wedding. pic.twitter.com/sFP52DCJH3 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 20, 2017

Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey. pic.twitter.com/Scobdiqk7l — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) December 11, 2017

Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey. pic.twitter.com/aobTUwMNAK — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 11, 2017

Earlier, in the day, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala had taken a swipe at the BJP, saying young men and women should seek approval of the saffron party before getting married or deciding on the venue. His remarks came a day after a BJP legislator in Madhya Pradesh questioned the patriotism of cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma for not getting married in India.

“Attention–To all ‘Young Men/Women’ in India. Please take prior approval from BJP for deciding whom to marry; deciding the venue of marriage; deciding the nature of festivities; deciding the food menu. Thank You. PS- Issued in Public Interest,” Surjewala tweeted.

BJP MLA from Guna Pannalal Shakya had yesterday said, “Virat earned money in India… But he didn’t find any place to marry in the country. Is Hindustan untouchable?”

“Lord Rama, Lord Krishna, Vikramaditya, Yudhishthir got married on this land. You all must have got married here. None of us goes to a foreign country to get married…(Kohli) earned money here and spent billions there (Italy)…(he) doesn’t have any respect for the country. This proves he is not a patriot,” Shakhya had claimed.