When netas removed lal-batti from their cars. Take a look

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Union government on Wednesday banned use of red beacons on all vehicles. However, blue beacons can be used atop the vehicles of emergency services like fire tenders and ambulances etc. (Source: narendramodi.in)

A day after Modi government banned the use of red beacons atop vehicles of all VIPs including the PM, President, Chief Ministers, ministers, Supreme Court and High Court judges etc. from May 1, a number of politicians took to the social media to celebrate the decision.

A decision in this regard was taken during the meeting of the Union Cabinet on Wednesday. Vehicles with red beacons have been seen as a symbol of VIP culture and the government said this had no place in a democratic country. On several occasions in past, politicians have been seen blatantly using beacon lights, putting people in trouble. This decision seems to put an end to this.

Soon after the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Union minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari was the first politician who took the red beacon off his vehicle. He said, “The government is of the considered opinion that beacons on vehicles are perceived symbols of VIP culture and have no place in a democratic country. They have no relevance whatsoever.”

In a series of tweets, PM Modi himself celebrated the decision. “Thank you. These symbols (red beacons) are out of touch with the spirit of new India. It should have gone long ago. Glad that today a strong beginning has been made.Every Indian is special. Every Indian is a VIP.”

While several politicians took to the social media to welcome the decision, some even shared photos, and videos as they took the beacons off their vehicles. Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted: “Fully support the #ModiGovt’s decision to abolish Lal Batti. As a true believer of #EveryoneVIPinNewIndia never used Lal Batti as a minister.”

Another Union minister, Giriraj Singh shared a video as he removed the red beacon from his car.

Removed Red Beacon from my car pic.twitter.com/Zfv3MHemlB — Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) April 19, 2017

Every Indian is special. Every Indian is a VIP. http://t.co/epXuRdaSmY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 19, 2017

Thank you. These symbols are out of touch with the spirit of new India. http://t.co/xCMaSn48mc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 19, 2017

Removed ‘Lal Batti’ from my car. PM @narendramodi ji’s decision is a welcome step towards reaffirming our belief in #EveryoneVIPinNewIndia. pic.twitter.com/ThEhgfrQr7 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) April 19, 2017

लालबत्ती हटाने के केन्द्र सरकार के ऐतिहासिक फैसले का हम स्वागत करते हैं।हर भारतीय VIP हैं। लक्ष्य अंत्योदय प्रण अंत्योदय पथ अंत्योदय। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 20, 2017

Usage of red beacon tied us back to colonial legacy. With LalBatti removal PM @narendramodi‘s vision of New India took a step forward — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) April 19, 2017

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani removes the red beacon from his car after cabinet decision. pic.twitter.com/SuoYLE50XV — ANI (@ANI_news) April 20, 2017

UP minister Shrikant Sharma got his red beacon removed from his car. pic.twitter.com/nzIEejdzWu — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 20, 2017

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat removes the red beacon from his car after cabinet decision. pic.twitter.com/gfYR2YTFML — ANI (@ANI_news) April 20, 2017

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has removed the red beacon from his car. pic.twitter.com/2IKnWJC91Z — ANI (@ANI_news) April 19, 2017

Main laal batti chhodta hun, saare mantri bhi laal batti chhodenge: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Barela pic.twitter.com/70fgnXyFJJ — ANI (@ANI_news) April 19, 2017

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis removes the red beacon from his car. pic.twitter.com/80Os03oKdr — ANI (@ANI_news) April 19, 2017

Union ministers Mahesh Sharma and Vijay Goel get their red beacons removed from their respective cars after cabinet decision. pic.twitter.com/t5ldFdEA8v — ANI (@ANI_news) April 19, 2017

Interestingly, the Odisha government led by CM Naveen Patnaik ended the use of red beacons with immediate effect. Earlier, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh governments had taken significant decisions in this regard.

The ban on red beacons atop vehicles of VVIPs would apply from May 1. “After May 1, no one will be able to put red light atop his/her vehicle. Blue light will be used only for emergency vehicles in the country…Neither the states nor the Centre will have power to give any special permission (for use of beacon lights),” Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said after the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The government would make necessary amendment in the Central Motor Vehicles Rules to implement this decision and there will be no exception for anyone.

(With agency inputs)