When Narendra Modi met Donald Trump in Manila: On agenda, from trade, investment to terror

(Source: PMO Twitter Handle)

On the second day of the the 31st ASEAN Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held a bilateral meeting in Manila, Philippines. PM Modi, in his opening statement, of the meeting, said, “I am happy that I have got another opportunity to meet President Trump. India-US ties are becoming broader and deeper and you too can feel that India-US ties can work together beyond the interest of India, for the future of Asia and for the welfare of the humanity in the world. Wherever President Trump has travelled in recent days and wherever he had an opportunity to speak on India, he has spoken optimistically and highly. I also assure that India will try its best to fulfil the expectations that the US and the world have from it.” Donald Trump showered praises on Modi saying, PM is doing a ‘fantastic job by bringing lots of factions in India together’. He said, “PM Narendra Modi is here, we had met at the White House before. He has become a friend of ours. He’s doing a great job. A lot of things were solved and we will continue to work together.”

Shedding more light on the meet between the two leaders, Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar told reporters that the meeting which lasted for about 45 minutes, was mainly on ‘economic issues, trade and investment’. He said, “The thrust of the discussion was on how to grow trade and investment.” He also informed that during the meeting, the US President also shared impressions of his Asian visit. Jaishankar further said, “Terrorism also came up during the course of the meeting, particularly in the context of the region west of India, all the way till the Middle-East.”

PM Modi is the second Indian Prime Minister to visit Manila since Indira Gandhi. He started his three-day Manila visit on Sunday to attend the ASEAN Summit and East Asia Summits.