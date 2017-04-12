When Mamata Banerjee said: ‘Will speak against Narendra Modi even if I am beheaded’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee at a meeting in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI Photo)

A BJP youth wing leader has sparked a controversy with his remarks against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Speaking against West Bengal police’s action against people raising slogans in praise of Lord Rama on Hanuman Jayanthi on Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BYJM) leader Yogesh Varshney on Tuesday announced a bounty of Rs 11 lakh for Mamata’s head.

On Tuesday, police at Suri in district Birbhum of West Bengal had used batons to disperse a rally which shouted slogans in praise of “Shri Ram”. The police took the action after the people participating in the procession reportedly tried to break an iron barrier put up by cops.

“Mamata government beat up people. If someone was wearing a red shirt or a red pant, they were beaten up brutally by the police. I don’t understand…Mamata Banerjee organizes Iftar party, she argues for the Muslims. I want to ask her are Hindus not human…If they had any humanity, they wouldn’t have beaten up like this.If anyone brings me her severed head, I will give that person Rs 11 lakh,” Varshney said in Aligarh. Varshney’s bounty offer also rocked the Parliament, while the BJP has dissociated itself from the remarks made by BJYM leader.

West Bengal CM is yet to respond to the bounty offer on her. However, on Tuesday, Mamata had congratulated the countrymen on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanthi. “Greetings to all on Hanuman Jayanti. Jai Bajrangbali.”

Greetings to all on Hanuman Jayanti. Jai Bajrangbali — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 11, 2017

One may still wonder as to how Mamata would respond. Well it seems, Mamata had responded to such threats against her way back in January 2017. It was the time when the West Bengal CM had almost waged a war against Prime Minster Narendra Modi and his demonetisaton decision announced on November 8, 2016.

Then, Mamata was not just one of the most vocal politics critics of the decision but she also tried to mobilise public opinion against demonetisation as well as PM Modi. On one such occasion on January 7, Mamata even said, ““I will still say this. I am not afraid of the Prime Minister even if he cuts my neck.”

(With inputs from agencies)