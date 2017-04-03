When is Ram Navami 2017? Date, History, Celebrations, Significance

Ram Navami is birth celebration of Lord Ram, who is considered to born during Madhyahna period which is middle of Hindu day. (Facebook)

The Hindu festival Ram Navami is falling on April 5 this year concluding the nine-day Navratra festival. Each year this day is celebrated as birthday of Lord Ram on the Holy land of Ayodhya and marked with rituals performed including religious hymns, special puja and aarti by households within their homes and priests in temples dedicated to the diety. At many places, the devotees even take out religious procession of Lord Ram, his wife Sita, brother Lakshman along with Hanuman and others to mark the day. Here is everything you want to know about the festival:

Date: Ram Navami is the birth celebration of Lord Ram, who is considered to born during Madhyahna period which is middle of Hindu day. Nowadays, due to widespread use of western clock people assume 12 pm as Madhyahna moment but it is not so according to Hindu almanac, which says the middle of the day depends on sunrise and sunset timings. Hence the exact time to celebrate the birthday of Lord Ram falls between 11 am and 1 pm for most Indian cities. This year, the puja muhurat is of 2 hours and 29 minutes between 11.09 am and 01.38 pm and the Madhyanha falls at 12.23 pm.

Ram Navami 2017: The puja muhurat is of 2 hours and 29 minutes between 11.09 am and 01.38 pm and the Madhyanha falls at 12.23 pm. (Facebook)

History: The birthday of Lord Ram, the festival is celebrated on Navami tithi (ninth day) of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) in the Hindu calendar month of Chaitra. It was the day when the deity appeared in Ayodhya as son of King Dashrath and his wife Kaushalya, according to Holy books. Therefore, believing the ancient scriptures, the Hindu community celebrate His birthday every year on this day.

The celebrations of Ram Navami mainly consist of rituals that are performed differently from place to place. (Facebook)

Celebrations: The celebrations of Ram Navami mainly consist of rituals that are performed differently from place to place. In houses, the day mostly marked with religious hymns and puja of the God. However, in temples it is a grand affair that witnesses rounds of bhajans, special aarti, decorations and distribution of prasad (delicacies). The celebration is even grand in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama and therefore the celebrations in Ayodhya are remarkable. On the day, devotees from across the nation and even abroad gathered in Ayodhya. After taking the holy dip into river Sarayu Devotees visit Rama temple to participate in birthday celebrations.

Significance: Though the day is the birthday of Lord Ram, it is believed by the devotees that offering prayers on the occasion brings health, wealth and prosperity in return. While many devotees observe fast on the day, others celebrate it with offering a variety of delicacies to Lord Ram that later distributed among the devotees.