When is Padmavati releasing: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh movie release date to be set after this big event

After fielding alot of criticism and subsequent protests, one thing is for sure that Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed Padmavati is not releasing at least in December. According to latest reports it is being said that the producers have decided to wait till the Gujarat polls are over before confirming any date. A source from Padmavati team said, ” We won’t even announce a release date until the elections.” Bollywood Hungama in an exclusive report said that the filmmakers have been apparently asked to hold the release date untill the crucial elections are over by relevant authorities. One of the members of the Padmavati team said that since January has no big releases except Pad Man, early January looks like a good time for release. Just to pacify people in the political landscape, the makers are also planning a screening for political outfits. This is likely to happen once the CBFC certifies the film.

Notably, at an event yesterday Vice President Venkaiah Naidu lashed out at protesters who had announced violent threats and also declared rewards for physical harm. Though he did not refer to the Padmavati controversy but he made it very clear that there is no tolerance for intolerance. “This is not acceptable in a democracy. You have the right to protest in a democratic manner, go to the appropriate authorities…you cannot physically obstruct and can’t give violent threats. Let us not undermine the rule of law,” he said. Stressing that he was not talking about a particular film but in general, Naidu also read out names of previously banned films like Haram Hawa, Kissa Kursi Ka and Aandhi.

Naidu’s remarks, however, assume significance as they come amid protests by some groups against Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed Padmavati, alleging that the movie distorts history. The film has been hugely criticised in the political landscape to the extent that few leaders went on to give death threats to director Sanjay Lela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone. Things turned worst for the filmmakers after a man was found hanging in Nahargarh Fort with threat notes on the spot.