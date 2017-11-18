When India, China talked two months after Doklam standoff: Here’s what happened

India, China talked two months after Doklam standoff

Two months after Doklam standoff, India and China held their first meeting on the border consultation and coordination mechanism in Beijing. Both countries reviewed the situation in all sectors of their borders and exchanged views on enhancing CBMs and military contacts. The 10th round of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held in Beijing on Friday. The WMCC was established in 2012 as an institutional mechanism for consultation and coordination for the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas. It was established to deal with the tensions over recurring border incursions as well as to exchange views on strengthening communication and cooperation, including between the border security personnel.

The following points come out of the 10th rounds of talks:

The Indian delegation was led by Shri Pranay Verma, Joint Secretary (East Asia), Ministry of External Affairs.

The Chinese delegation was led by Mr. Xiao Qian, Director General, Department of Asian Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The two delegations comprised of diplomatic and military officials from each side.

Both sides reviewed the situation in all sectors of India-China border and agreed that maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas is an important prerequisite for sustained growth of bilateral relations.

The two sides also exchanged views on further confidence-building measures (CBMs) and strengthening of military-to-military contacts.

The two sides agreed to hold the next meeting of the WMCC at a mutually convenient time.

India-China border dispute covers the 3,488 km long Line of Actual Control (LAC). While China claims Arunachal Pradesh as Southern Tibet, India asserts that the dispute covered Aksai Chin area which was occupied by China during the 1962 war.

What was Doklam standoff ?

The Doklam standoff, which began in mid-June, ended on August 28 after Chinese troops stopped building a key road close to India’s Chicken Neck corridor. India objected to the construction, highlighting its security concerns. The road was being built by the Chinese troops in the area also claimed by Bhutan.

Wang Yi’s India visit

This is the first round of talks between the two countries after Chinese President Xi Jinping began his second five-year term as the chief of the ruling Communist Party of China last month.

The talks took place ahead of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s planned to visit to India to take part in the Russia, India and China (RIC) Foreign Ministers meeting expected to be held in New Delhi next month. Chinese officials earlier said Wang is expected to meet his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj as well as top Indian leaders.

The contentious issues bedeviling both the countries, including the USD 50 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as well as Bejing’s veto blocking UN listing of JeM leader Masood Azhar as a global terrorist are expected to be discussed during Wang’s talks with Indian leaders. Ahead of the talks, Chinese officials have expressed optimism that differences over the listing of Azhar by China in the 1267 Committee of the UN Security Council may be resolved soon. China has blocked India’s application last year and vetoed a similar resolution sponsored by the US, the UK and France twice this year.