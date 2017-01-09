When furious Sushma Swaraj hit out at Indian Railways employee seeking end to ‘banwas’

Sushma Swaraj in her time as the EAM has helped a number of people who approached her on Twitter. (Source: IE)

When she is in the swing of things, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj welcomes everybody who comes to her seeking help when in trouble. The proviso is that the case has to be genuine and not frivolous or false. Sushma in her time as the EAM has helped a number of people who approached her on Twitter. All it took to get the Ministry of External Affairs babus scrambling was a request on the social media website that Sushma responded to. From lost passports to helping those who are ailing and need to travel at a short notice but whose papers are not in order, all of them got the ‘motherly’ treatment that Sushma is now famous for. Even when she was critically ill and bedridden at AIIMS hospital, Sushma still managed to find time to help out those in trouble.

You might also want to see this:

However, no one had even dreamt that there was a tigress in Sushma Swaraj too! Yes, EAM can get angry, very angry indeed and is not afraid to proclaim it to the world on Twitter. The post that really got her worked up was from a person who was working in IT in Pune city whose wife is an Indian Railways employee, but she was posted in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. While the request sent to Sushma was innocuous enough on first read, yet the significance and trouble-causing aspects of the missive was not lost to the sharp-eyed EAM. Seizing on the post made by Twitter, and surely, sending a stern message to all those who may have been thinking of taking advantage of her helpful nature, Sushma Swaraj virtually threatened the man. In her Twitter post, this is what the EAM wrote: “If you or your wife were from my Ministry and such a request for transfer was made on twitter, I would have sent a suspension order by now.”

If you or your wife were from my Ministry and such a request for transfer was made on twitter, I would have sent a suspension order by now. http://t.co/LImngQwFh6 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 8, 2017

And what got her started? Read this: Smit Raj. smitraj07 @SushmaSwaraj – “Can u plz help us in ending our banwas in India? My wife is in Jhansi Rly employee and I work in Pune in IT. Been a year+.”

@SushmaSwaraj Can u plz help us in ending our banwas in India? My wife is in Jhansi Rly employee and I work in Pune in IT. Been a year+. — Smit Raj. (@smitraj07) January 8, 2017

That the post had acquired some traction is clear from the fact that it elicited as many as 550 replies, 3,192 retweets and 6,091 likes!

Of course when the case is genuine and the request is one of dire emergency, there is no one who gets moved by the plight of the people affected like Sushma. For instance, in a case that happened today involving a Ghana couple, Sushma’s lightning-quick response was as amazing as it was kind.

Allahabad: EAM Sushma Swaraj responds to Ghana couple’s tweet seeking visa extension for their daughter’s cerebral palsy treatment(8.1.2017) pic.twitter.com/sh3Xh8gUvZ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 9, 2017

So, for those who are in genuine trouble should come to Sushma, the rest can please excuse. Or else!