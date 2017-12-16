When Congress president Rahul Gandhi got emotional, kissed mother Sonia Gandhi on forehead at coronation

Rahul Gandhi with his mother and predecessor Sonia Gandhi at his coronation ceremony. (ANI)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday shared an emotional moment with his mother and predecessor Sonia Gandhi at the time of his taking over the new role. Turning emotional at his coronation ceremony, Rahul Gandhi kissed his mother on the forehead. Sonia Gandhi, who had been at the helm for 19 years said in her speech that the party must set its house in order and be ready to make any sacrifice to stop communal forces. While Congratulating Rahul Gandhi on his elevation as party president, Sonia Gandhi added that personal attacks on her son have made the later fearless. Expressing confidence that the young leadership will infuse new energy in the party, she said that new president will lead the party with courage and dedication.

Thanking party leaders and workers for the support she received from them during her tenure as party chief Sonia Gandhi said that the country was facing “unprecedented challenges”, but observed that the party was not going to be scared. Talking about Rahul Gandhi further, Sonia Gandhi said that the former, since childhood, had faced the agony caused by violence. “In his political life, he faced vicious personal attacks which have made him more fearless. I am proud of his endurance and determination. I am fully confident that he will lead the party with courage and dedication,” Sonia Gandhi was quoted as saying by PTI.

During her last speech as Congress president, Sonia Gandhi said, “Indira ji taught me about the Indian culture. Her death completely changed me. I wanted to keep my husband and children away from politics. But, my husband had to take up the Prime Minister’s designation. Then, my husband was also killed. I lost my support. It took me years to come out of this.”

During his speech, newly elected Congress president Rahul Gandhi said while attacking PM Narendra Modi, “Congress took India to the 21st century, but the PM, today, is taking us back to the medieval times”

Slamming the BJP, Rahul Gandhi further said that if there is anyone who had the ability to stop what the BJP is doing, it is the workers and leaders of Congress. “We are going to make Congress, grand old and young party. We will fight the politics of anger,” he added.