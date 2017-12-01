When Barack Obama learned how to cook dal from an Indian; watch video

Former United States president Barack Obama. (Photo: Reuters)

Former United States president Barack Obama, while addressing the 15th HTLS event in Delhi today recalled the time when he learned how to cook ‘Dal’. During a candid conversation with the host, Obama shared his thoughts on Indian cuisine and things that he can cook – he even said he can cook dal well enough to bring out the taste! The ex-US president who landed in India yesterday, said, “Last night, I went to a dinner and people were explaining what Dal is.” He then went on to explain his connection with the Indian dish and how he learned the technique to make it. He said, “In college, I had an Indian and Pakistan roommates, their mothers had taught me how to cook Dal. And I make decent Dal.” He then added, “I am pretty sure I am the 1st US President with a dal recipe.” While talking about making chapatis, he said, “Chapati is too hard” amid cheers among the crowd gathered.

This is Obama’s first visit to India after leaving office and passing on the power to current US President Donald Trump earlier in the year. While talking about the relationship shared between India and the US, Obama said, “I do believe that US and India can bring together a defining partnership in the 21st century, especially at a time when democracy itself is being questioned.” He added, “We have much in common. US-India alliance is defining partnership between oldest democracy and largest democracy.” He further said, “I believe, a strong relationship between the two oldest democratic nations will change the course of development for good.”

WATCH video here|

#HTLS2017 with CNN-News18 | @barackobama shares his thought on Indian cuisine, and things he can cook | Watch here: http://t.co/swFw5u7K0a pic.twitter.com/60ZDhtNWuB — News18 (@CNNnews18) December 1, 2017

While talking about his visit, he said, “I am proud to have been the only US President to have visited India twice during my tenure.” Obama then went on to say, “World is less violent than before but remains divided with conflicts. The world is more connected now, communication empowers people.” He added, “The world is more connected than ever before but even as technology connects, it also has the ability to empower terrorists and spreading propaganda in stabilising democracies.” He further said, “During these moments of great uncertainty, we need to step back and embrace the notion that we have a lot more in common.”

Obama added, “Our Constitution and India’s Constitution begins with the same words “We The People….” While talking about the same, he said, “We have constitutions that begin with three common words, ‘We The People….’” On the two nations achievements, he said, “Together India and the US have made new discoveries. Both nations have gone to Mars. Values of openness and rule of law, freedom of speech – India and US have so much in common.”