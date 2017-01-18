Arvind Kejriwal confused ‘ladyfinger’ with a broom; here is what EC had to say

The Aam Aadmi Party is known to have been quite protective of the broom in the past. (PTI)

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party reportedly asked the Election Commission to remove a “ladyfinger” from the free poll symbols ahead of the Goa and Punjab assembly elections. The Election Commission, however, according to IE declined the request as the ladyfinger did not look even remotely similar to the AAP’s election symbol, “broom”. The Aam Aadmi Party is known to have been quite protective of the broom in the past and has repeatedly asked the Election Commission to remove any other symbol that resembles the broom. Following the Delhi Assembly elections of 2013, the AAP had found certain similarities with the torch and had lodged a complaint. The EC, in this case, had found the similarities and had obliged to the request.

The Kejriwal-led AAP is known to have made similar statements and demands in the past. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could have him killed. Now, how much truth lied in that statement is highly debatable but it seems that the AAP’s habit of garnering paranoia has only increased in severity ver a period of time. In March 2015, Delhi CM Kejriwal shocked the country as he expelled two of the founding members of the AAP- Prashant Bhushan and Yogendra Yadav. A video of Kejriwal verbally abusing the two leaders had also gone viral. He was heard yelling that the party had lost the elections due to the two leaders and they would have been kicked out if it was any other party.

Also watch:

Kejriwal is known to have attacked various legislators, ministers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi of having fake educational degrees. The Delhi CM had also been involved in a long-standing tussle with former Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Najeeb Jung over the control of police and other elements in the city-state. During the first stint, the Kejriwal government had tabled the Jan Lokpal Bill in the Assembly getting Jung’s approval. And while, in this case, Kejriwal alone was not to be blamed, it must be noted that the Kejriwal’s fight should have been against the constitution that allowed the Lt Gov the right over certain matters.