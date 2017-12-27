When Anil Kumble came to Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma reception and set Twitter on fire

Cricket bowling great and former Indian coach Anil Kumble was one of the many guests who attended the Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma wedding reception. (Twitter)

Cricket bowling great and former Indian coach Anil Kumble was one of the many guests who attended the Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma wedding reception at St Regis hotel, Mumbai. However, more than any other celebrity, Kumble definitely emerged as the most talked about personality because of the bad blood between them! Notably, this is the first time after ICC Champions Trophy that both Kohli and Kumble came under one roof. Following the special occasion, Twitterati went berserk. Reason behind the Kumble storm is the fact that Virat is generally blamed for the exit of Kumble from the job of Team India coach. Why? Virat preferred Ravi Shastri and he let the BCCI know that in no uncertain terms. BCCI quickly fell in line, after all it could not ignore the demands of the best batsman in the side! With this background, the social media storm generated was rivetting. One social media user said,”When you attend your ex’s wedding….Kumble legend!” Also, another social media user said,”so much has happened throughout that champions trophy that maybe shouldn’t have happened but nevertheless, great to see Kohli has invited Kumble to this great occasion.” The two have not come under one roof after Kumble stepped down from his position as the Indian head coach.

Apart from Kumble, the power couple hosted their friends from cricket and Bollywood fraternities. The popular sports personalities who came to attend the reception included Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar who came with his wife Anjali Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Sunil Gavaskar, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin and Cheteshwar Pujara.

Kumble bhi aagye ab banao meme ???? #virushkareception — Dimag Khoti (@dimag_khoti) December 26, 2017

Good that Kumble was invited…..Overseas tour se pehle fast bowler ki badd-dua VK afford nahi kar sakta????#VirushkaReception pic.twitter.com/xSGXzKtT4p — Samantha Ruth Prabhu (@sreevani95) December 26, 2017

Anil Kumble arrived !

Hamayya ???? All is well ????#VirushkaReception pic.twitter.com/770MeulkfV — ρяανєєи яє∂∂у (@SportyPraveen) December 26, 2017

Several B-town celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor also came to attend the reception. Kohli shared a dance together with Shah Rukh Khan on his popular song from the movie Dil Se “Chhaiyaan Chhaiyaan”. The trio also shared a funny moment when SRK made Kohli recite one of his dialogues from the movie “Jab Tak Hai Jaan”.

Earlier, the newlywed couple had hosted a reception in Delhi which was attended by PM Narendra Modi. The duo had got married in a hush-hush affair in Tuscany, Italy which was attended by close friends and family on December 11.