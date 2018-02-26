  3. When Amit Shah mimicked Rahul Gandhi, called him ‘Rahul baba’; public bursts into laughter – Watch

It is Amit Shah vs Rahul Gandhi in poll-bound Karnataka now. And, both leaders are busy taking potshots at each other ahead of the state Assembly Elections this year.

Published: February 26, 2018 11:02 PM
It is Amit Shah vs Rahul Gandhi in poll-bound Karnataka now. And, both leaders are busy taking potshots at each other ahead of the state Assembly Elections this year. Now, the latest comes from Shah who was addressing a rally in Karnataka’s Bidar. Speaking at the Navashakthi Samavesha, Amit Shah resorted to mimicking Congress President Rahul Gandhi at the rally. Mocking the Congress leader, Shah said that Gandhi keeps on asking loudly that what has PM Modi done in last four years. “Modi ji bataao aapne chaar saal me kya kiya? (Modi ji, tell us that what have you done in four years),” Shah imitated exactly the way Congress President does while attacking Modi in his rallies.

He then added that why does the Congress leader do so. Shah then put forth the comment that the country is asking what has the Congress done in four generations. “Arey rahul baba, kyun itna chilla rahe ho. Aap hame puch rahe ho ke modi ji ne chaar saal me kya kiya? Hamara hisaab maang rahe ho. Rahul baba, iss desh ki janta aapse chaar pidhi ka hisab maang rahi hai (Rahul baba, why are you shouting so much? Why are you asking us that what has Modi ji done in the last four years. The country wants to know what have you done for them in the last four generations),” Shah said in the rally.

Shah taking this jibe on Rahul Gandhi comes after the Congress leader’s attack on PM Modi today over the Nirav Modi and Rafale deals. Gandhi, who is also in Karnataka for a three day tour, today quizzed Modi over his silence on the Punjab National Bank fraud. Addressing the crowd in Karnataka’s Hubli, Rahul raised the corruption cases against Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya as well and asked PM Modi not to remain silent anymore. Earlier today in Ramadurga, Rahul Gandhi today accused PM Narendra Modi of favouring the “super rich” and questioned why he had still not appointed a Lokpal to fight corruption.

However, Amit Shah today took on Rahul Gandhi for his attacks on the prime minister over the PNB scam, saying no other government had acted as promptly and taken stringent action against frauds as the Narendra Modi government. Shah also hit out at the Sidaramaiah government, accusing it of following “‘three Ds — Dhokha (cheating), Dadagiri (goondaism) and dynastic politics”.

