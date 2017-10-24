When Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani said thank you every Indian for $1 aid each

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday thanked every Indian for the contribution made in assisting the troubled country through the Brussels Conference that took place in 2016. (ANI)

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday thanked every Indian for the contribution made in assisting the troubled country through the Brussels Conference that took place in 2016. He said, “India gave $1 Bn package of assistance for Brussels Conf. 2016. In effect every Indian contributed $1. Thank you every Indian.” Afghan president is in India on a one-day working visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi and Ghani today discussed a range of bilateral, regional and global issues and expressed their “firm resolve” to end the menace of terrorism. Ghani in address also spoke about Pakistan and said, “Where we haven’t had progress, despite trying, unfortunately is with Pak. We held hand of peace & dialogue, unfortunately saw conflict.” He further promoted Afghanistan’s relationship with India and said, “Now no country can shutdown our transit. We have an air corridor to India, so we jump over the space that doesn’t cooperate,” reported ANI.

Ghani also met his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind. President Ram Nath Kovind welcomed Ghani in Rashtrapati Bhavan today. President Kovind strongly condemned the recent terror attacks in Afghanistan including in the provinces of Kabul, Kandahar, Ghazni and Paktia that have claimed lives of over 200 people. He also said that the initiatives for bringing peace in Afghanistan should be led and controlled by Afghans. He further added by saying that India has been a victim of state-sponsored, cross-border terrorism for decades and can fully empathise with the ongoing quest of the Afghan people to secure peace.