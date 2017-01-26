When a ‘lamp’ split PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and L K Advani!

PM Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah and veteran BJP leader and former Dy PM of India LK Advani. (PTI)

Yes, it happened! A public show of disagreement between the strongest, most powerful men in India today. And it was all over a lamp – the one with oil and a wick! The persons concerned were PM Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah and veteran BJP leader and former Dy PM of India LK Advani. The entire ‘row’ broke out when all three were on a raised platform gathered for a Republic Day function and there was a huge crowd of BJP men as well as others gathered to witness and participate in the event. When the time came to light the ceremonial lamp and inaugurate the event, the carefully choreographed event fell apart. Seems like someone forgot to tell the 3 men about who would take the lead in actually lighting the flame in the lamp. Amit Shah, who was holding the candle to light the lamp was the nearest the object in question, next to him was PM Modi and behind him and slightly to his right was Advani. Refusing to light the lamp himself, Shah offered the candle to PM Modi who refused good-naturedly, but the BJP president insisted and then insisted again. PM Modi backed off a step and seemed to wave his hand in the general direction of Advani – it was a short and sharp movement that would not take ‘no’ for an answer. Shah, realising the sensitive nature of the moment, quickly moved towards Advani and offered him the candle, but the veteran BJP leader would hear nothing of it either. Finally, realising his plight was not going to end soon, Shah lit the lamp and ended the drama.