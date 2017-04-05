WhatsApp privacy case: SC orders setting up of 5-judge constitution bench; next hearing on April 18

Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered setting up of a five-judge constitution bench to hear the WhatsApp privacy policy case. (PTI)

Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered setting up of a five-judge constitution bench to hear the WhatsApp privacy policy case. The apex court also referred the matter before the constitution bench, according to report. It has been learned that next hearing on the matter will be on April 18. Earlier on January 17, the top court issued notice to WhatsApp and the central government on the data privacy.

Earlier, WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform had said its new privacy policy does not infringe on the privacy of users and no third party can read the messages due to its end-to-end encryption When a user deletes his or her WhatsApp account, the information of that person is no longer retained on its servers, the company had claimed before the Delhi High Court.

WhatsApp, which is opposing a petition challenging its new privacy policy, told a bench of Chief Justice G Rohini and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal that a message is deleted from its server after it is delivered to the recipient and they may keep it on its server for upto 30 days, only in case the message is not delivered

It said that if the message is undelivered even after 30 days, it is deleted

Senior advocate Pratibha M Singh, who was appearing for petitioners Karmanya Singh Sareen and Shreya Sethi, opposed the contention, saying WhatsApp was not giving “any choice at all” to the users so that their information is not shared on Facebook

“They (WhatsApp) should give a full opt-out option to the users from their information being shared with Facebook and they should not be allowed to use the information for any purpose without the consent of the user,” she said

Singh also sought that the information of such users, who completely opt out of WhatsApp, should be deleted from the servers

“What will happen if a user completely deletes WhatsApp,” the bench asked senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for WhatsApp

“We are only concerned about the users who will opt out saying they do not want to accept the terms and conditions of the new policy. We do not want to go into other issues,” the bench told Luthra

Responding to this, Luthra said “no data will be shared if the user opts out. When you (user) will delete WhatsApp account, the undelivered messages will be deleted. We will retain nothing.”

The bench said it would pass appropriate order on September 23 on the PIL against the recent WhatsApp decision to share user data with parent company Facebook

WhatsApp had made extensive changes to its privacy policy on August 25, the first time since it was acquired by Facebook, giving users the option of sharing their account information with the social network giant. It gave its users 30 days till September 25 to opt out of the policy.

