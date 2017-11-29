What were PM Narendra Modi, Ivanka Trump served for dinner at Hyderabad’s Falaknuma Palace? Check out full menu

PM Narendra Modi and Ivanka Trump. (Source: Twitter)

Daughter of the US President, Ivanka Trump who is currently in Hyderabad to attend the GES summit, had a special dinner with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the spectacular Falaknuma Palace last evening on the Nizam-era “101 table” at Falaknuma Palace, which is said to be the longest dining table in the world. PM Modi hosted this lavish dinner for Ivanka Trump who is leading a 360-member delegation from the US to the GES or Global Entrepreneurship Summit. Apart from PM Modi and Ivanka, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao, Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan, ICICI CEO Chanda Kochhar, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrashekaran also had dinner on table 101.

The menu, of course, was as impressive as the diners. Gosht shikampuri kebab, Khubani ke malai kofta, Murgpista ka salan and Sitaphal kulfi were the stars on the menu inspired by the Nizam’s kitchen. Led by Executive Chef Sajesh Nair, the palace’s team served a five-course menu inspired by Hyderabadi, Telangana and Nizami cuisine. The guests were served Aghaz (soup), Mezban (appetizers), Waqfa (sorbet), Mashgool Dastarkhwan (main course) and Zauq-e-shahi (dessert).

Talking about this special dinner, Ritesh Sharma, GM, Taj Falaknuma Palace told IANS that the chefs had worked hard to recreate a unique dining experience for PM Modi and Ivanka. “Our chefs have worked tirelessly to recreate a unique dining experience from the Nizam’s kitchen and we are certain to create memories for PM Modi and Ms Trump that will last a lifetime,” he said.

The table on which the dinner was served is of significant importance itself. The grand, scorpion-shaped, 101-chair dining room has a glorious legacy of over 122 years, with the heritage hotel once being the abode of the Nizams or rulers of the former princely state of Hyderabad. The dining hall had also been a favourite among Hyderabad royals and continues to be a preferred destination for state banquets and celebrations.

Ivanka Trump was welcomed at the Falaknuma Palace with a traditional ‘aarti’ and lighting of the lamp ceremony. All the guests were welcomed with local ‘mogras’ and rose flowers and were served by butlers in traditional sherwanis and vibrant headgear.