What was the first thing Kulbhushan Jadhav told his mother in Pakistan

Kulbhushan Jadhav was shocked to see her mother and wife without a ‘bindi’, ‘mangalsutra’ and bangles.

It was the first time Kulbhushan Jadhav was meeting his mother and wife after his imprisonment on March 3, 2016. The mother and wife of Jadhav were shocked to see him as he looked pale but the shock wasn’t one-sided. Even Jadhav was shocked to see her mother and wife without a ‘bindi’, ‘mangalsutra’ and bangles. Thus, the first question he asked his mother was about his father’s health. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, on Thursday, informed both the Houses of Parliament that both the married women (his wife and mother) were made to look like widows during the meeting. She said, “Jadhav asked about dad after seeing mother without Mangalsutra. Pakistan strip-searched mother and wife without informing us.” Narrating the harassment by Pakistan, she added, “Jadhav Ji’s mother who only wears a saree was forced to wear salwar-kurta…Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother was not allowed to speak in Marathi, two Pakistani officials present in the meeting kept stopping her repeatedly but when she continued, the intercom was switched off.” Notably, Jadhav was separated by a glass partition throughout the meeting. Sushma Swaraj also lashed out at Pakistan saying, a meeting of a mother with her son and a wife with her husband was turned into a ‘propaganda tool’ by Pakistan.

The Pakistani government had earlier, claimed that facilitating the meeting of Jadhav with his family was held for “humanitarian reasons” and it was a proof that Pakistan had “honoured its commitments”. However, today, Sushma Swaraj refuted the claims of the neighbouring nation saying there was no humanity in a meeting held for so-called “humanitarian reasons”. Even shoes of Jadhav’s wife were removed and never returned. His wife had to come back to India in slippers. The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, on Thursday, unanimously criticised Pakistan’s ill-treatment of Kulbhushan Jadhav. Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, said in the Rajya Sabha, “Misbehaviour of Pakistan with wife and mother of Kulbhushan Jadhav was misbehavior with all Indians. Regardless of political differences, when it comes to nation’s dignity and another country misbehaves with our mothers and sisters, it will not be tolerated.” He further added, “Pakistan does not know how to treat the citizens of another country. The ill-treatment given to Jadhav’s mother and wife is not only with his family but it was against 130 crore people of India.”

Sushma Swaraj assured both the Houses that the Government is making all efforts for the release of Kulbhushan Jadhav.