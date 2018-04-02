  3. What Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao instructed officials after rain, hailstorms

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has instructed officials concerned to be on high alert as the state is experiencing widespread rain and hailstorms.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has instructed officials concerned to be on high alert as the state is experiencing widespread rain and hailstorms. The officials were asked to make estimates of the crop losses due to the rain and hailstorms, according to an official release. The chief minister spoke to chief secretary S K Joshi on the unseasonal rains, hailstorms and their impact on the crops.

Since the government is ready to give input subsidy to farmers who suffered losses, reports should be prepared and sent to the government forthwith, it said. Joshi later spoke to all the district collectors over the phone and asked them to prepare reports on crop losses. He instructed that officials’ teams should visit the affected places to assess the damage, the release added.

