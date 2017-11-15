What study done by DIAL to shift operations to T2, asks High Court

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked DIAL, which operates airport here, whether it had carried out any scientific study prior to taking decision to partially shift operations of three domestic airlines from Terminal 1 (T1) to newly opened Terminal 2 (T2) of the Indira Gandhi International Airport. (Image: Reuters)

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked DIAL, which operates airport here, whether it had carried out any scientific study prior to taking decision to partially shift operations of three domestic airlines from Terminal 1 (T1) to newly opened Terminal 2 (T2) of the Indira Gandhi International Airport. IndiGo, India’s biggest airline by market share, has approached the court challenging a Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) decision relating to shifting a part of the airline’s operations to a new terminal. As Justice A.K. Chawla asked the DIAL on what basis it had decided to partially shift operations of airlines, counsel appearing for DIAL said the decision was taken based on an internal assessment carried out by it. The court then asked it to first submit the assessment report, and posted the matter for further hearing on November 24. The DIAL had asked airlines operating from T1 to shift one-third of their flights to T2 to enable it to expand the terminal to meet growing passenger numbers.

IndiGo contended before the court that shifting partially to T2 would result in confusion and cause inconvenience to passengers, especially those on hopping flights emanating or ending at those sectors, as T1 and T2 were not connected. Seeking quashing of DIAL’s decision, IndiGo said the decision would strain its operations and proposed alternative solution of giving the entire T1 exclusively to it, and shifting the other two carriers to T2.

The DIAL had directed IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir to relocate their operations in “parts and split their operations by shifting flights to and from some sectors, namely Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru, to T2 with effect from January 4, 2018. The counsel appearing for DIAL told the court that T1 had already exceeded its capacity and in public interest it needed to be expanded. The capacity of the three airlines’ flights to and from the three sectors would amount to around eight million persons per annum (MPPA) and shifting those to T2 would considerably reduce the burden on T1.