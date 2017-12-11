What steps have you taken to help poor patients, Manoj Tiwari asks Arvind Kejriwal

Facing criticism from the AAP government for opposing the cancellation of licence of Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari today questioned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal about steps taken to help poor patients at private hospitals. (Image: PTI)

Facing criticism from the AAP government for opposing the cancellation of licence of Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari today questioned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal about steps taken to help poor patients at private hospitals. Accusing him of adopting double standards, Tiwari asked why Kejriwal was not “suspended” when a former Delhi minister was found having a fake law degree. “How can you question my integrity? When did I ask you to revoke the cancellation of the hospital’s licence? I just spoke about the patients in the hospital and the employees who have been rendered jobless,” he wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

“Why Kejriwal was not suspended when Jitender Singh Tomar’s degree was found to be fake? Hundreds of employees have been rendered jobless. Hundreds of patients are on the streets. Punish the culprits but not these poor people,” he said. Kejriwal should tell what steps the AAP government took to take care of the patients admitted to the hospital and its employees who have been left to fend for themselves, he said.

“He should tell what steps have been taken to help poor patients being fleeced at private hospitals and if he will ban government hospitals for negligence?” he asked. Kejriwal yesterday lambasted Tiwari for opposing the cancellation of the hospital’s licence, alleging he had “sold his integrity”. The AAP government had cancelled the licence of Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, after a baby was wrongly declared dead by doctors at the hospital and handed over to its parents.