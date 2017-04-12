What Pakistan will achieve by killing Kulbhushan Jadhav

Girls display painting of former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of ‘espionage’. in Mumbai on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

The death sentence awarded to former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav by a Pakistani military court has invited sharp and angry reactions from India, as well as other parts of the world. On Tuesday, even a large section of Pakistani media was not certain about the repercussions of the decision. It is largely believed by security experts that hanging Jadhav, who was trapped by Pakistan, would mark the end of whatever scope of a better bilateral relationship is left between India and Pakistan. While speaking in the Parliament on Tuesday, India’s Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj just hinted at that while reminding Pakistan to think of the “consequences” of its decision on the bilateral relationship.

According to Pakistan Army, Jadhav was arrested from Balochistan in March 2016 and he was allegedly involved in anti-Pakistan activities. Several reports, including statements by a German and an Iranian ambassador, in the last one year, however, have shown that Jadhav was kidnapped and framed by Pakistan.

What is more surprising is the fact that the draconian Pakistani military court, that awarded death sentence to Jadhav, was revived just 11 days ago on March 30 after its first two-year tenure had lapsed in January, 2017. One question here is obvious and this has been missed by many experts: Was Pakistan conspiring this move for the last many months?

Several reports, including some from Pakistan, have shown that Pakistan rushed to give death sentence to Jadhav in a bid to pre-empt a similar action against one of the ISI spies Lt Colonel Muhammad Habib Zahir, who disappeared from Indo-Nepal on April 6. According to IE, Zahir was one of the main Pakistani officials who tracked and trapped Jadhav.

Pakistan is spreading this narrative that Zaheer was kidnapped by Indian intelligence agencies. For a country notorious for hanging even its former prime ministers and giving a safe haven to terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar, it would take a lot to convince that Zaheer was kidnapped by India. What if Pakistan is behind the disappearance of its own official and Islamabad did it to stir global politics with its new found diplomatic weapon — Kulbhushan Jadhav — that can be played against India?

In the last one year, the terror credentials of Pakistan have been talked across the world. By giving death sentence to Jadhav, Pakistani military think tank may have thought it could outsmart India by blaming the latter of doing same activities that the Islamabad has been doing against New Delhi since independence — that is, waging proxy or open war against India. However, Pakistan runs the risk of ending up in a diplomatic mess on Jadhav killing. The country has not only risked its relations with India but also invited condemnation from across the world.

Even experts in the US have questioned the death sentence to Jadhav. Alyssa Ayres, a former senior State Department official in its South and Central Asia Bureau, told PTI: “Apart from the gross irregularities in the Jadhav situation, such as the lack of consular access and the secrecy surrounding the surprise court-martial, what struck me the most is the contrast between the speed of Jadhav’s trial set against the endless postponements for that of the Mumbai attackers.”

“The latter case, by contrast, has been in a continual state of prolongation for nearly nine years,” Ayres added.

On Pakistani news channels, it is a kind of fashion among some panelists to openly advocate the end of any relationship with India, even when they consider the world is a “connected” place and no country can live in isolation. By giving death sentence to Jadhav, Pakistan seems to be flirting with its own isolation for the time being but the price would be a lot bigger than the country’s military rulers, who operate from behind the civilian government, can imagine. And it wouldn’t be only about a diplomatic or economic boycott from India, but something bigger. Former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi hinted at this and tried to restore some sense in his open letter to Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain on Tuesday: “I appeal to you to pause and reflect on the extreme inhumanity, the utter callousness and the moral hollowness of the State taking a human being’s life in retributive or vengeful aggression over an individual’s right to live.”