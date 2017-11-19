What NDMC, SRDC and Delhi Police officials are doing to check encroachment in Old Delhi

These sites in Chandni Chowk were recently made free of encroachment. (IE photo)

In an attempt to check encroachment at sites in Chandni Chowk, the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) has asked officials from North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and Delhi Police to send photos of the sites on a daily basis on WhatsApp group, according to a report in HT. The group has been solely created for smooth coordination among the stakeholders. These sites in Chandni Chowk were recently made free of encroachment. “The step will help in fixing accountability of the civic body,” a police official said. The official added that deputy commissioner (DC) of city zone, NDMC and deputy commissioner of police (DCP north) will ensure that the ‘Joint Encroachment Prevention Team’ uploads pictures on a daily basis on the WhatsApp group. An anti-encroachment drive was carried out in Chandni Chowk area and its surrounding places for the three consecutive days from Nov 11 to 13 by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

On Saturday, terming the record of the DDA in securing lands acquired by it appalling, the Delhi High Court had directed creation of a unit for evolving land management policies and clear encroachments on public land. The direction was issued to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the Delhi government and the Centre by a bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and S P Garg, which said the team or cell should be given statutory status and be manned by high ranking officers. The court said the Centre shall consider the feasibility of creating such a body with its personnel. “This unit or cell, in the opinion of the court, should continuously monitor the land management policies of DDA and ensure that wherever needed, court orders are implemented and also oversee all other relevant aspects,” the bench said.

The directions by the court came while disposing of a 12 -year-old PIL that the DDA was unable to secure its land in Delhi and that a large extent of up to 42,000 acres was either encroached or not taken possession of.

The bench said that the long, 12-year saga of this case has revealed that DDA’s record in securing lands acquired by it and in taking over possession as well as in ensuring them to be encroachment free, has been appalling. It said there was never any clarity about the total extent of land acquired by the authority and what was indeed in its possession.