What Narendra Modi will do in 2018? After hectic 2017, will the PM relax? Find out what he will do

PM Narendra Modi plans a hectic 2018 (Source: Reuters)

The year 2017 was a hectic one for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and now with 2018 at the doorstep, he has prepared another packed schedule for himself. Apart from his foreign tours, he will be busy hosting world leaders, who are scheduled to visit India. Making his schedule even busier, will be the election campaigns for the state assembly elections to be held in 2018. Meanwhile, on Tuesday (December 26), Modi attended the swearing-in ceremony of Vijay Rupani as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. PM Narendra Modi expressed his delight through a tweet saying, “I would once again like to thank the people of Gujarat for giving the BJP this opportunity to serve the state. The bond between Gujarat and BJP is extremely special. I assure my Gujarati sisters and brothers that we will leave no stone unturned in further developing Gujarat.” Here are his most probable plans for the upcoming year 2018:

January Schedule

Israeli PM is expected to visit India in the first month of 2018, followed by a possible visit by the Jordan King. Modi and the Israeli PM are expected to address the Raisina Dialogue (India’s premier foreign policy forum) in January. The King of Jordan is also expected to visit India in January next year. Modi will be busy hosting the King and strengthening bilateral ties with the West Asian country. Modi will visit Davos the same month. becoming the first Indian PM to visit World Economic Forum in over two decades. And last but not the least, ASEAN leaders will be present in Delhi on the Republic Day (January 26).

February Plans

Modi is expected to visit the UAE and Palestine, besides other countries in that region and host the French President and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau. International Solar Alliance Summit will also be held in the same month. French President Emmanuel Macron and other leaders will also attend the ISA summit.

March engagements

A possible visit by Modi to Nepal during February-March for BIMSTEC Summit is expected, provided a government in Kathmandu is in place.

April Trip

Modi will travel to London for the Commonwealth Summit for the first time in April.

June Tie-ups

Singapore, which will hold ASEAN 2018 chairmanship to focus on ‘resilience and innovation’, is also likely to host Modi on June 1 for the Shangrila Dialogue. Modi might also travel to China for the SCO Summit.

Second-half of 2018

PM Modi is expected to attend annual summits as he is likely to travel to South Africa for the BRICS Summit; Argentina for the G-20 Summit; Singapore for ASEAN and East Asia summits. As per media reports, top leaders from China and Saudi Arabia might also visit India next year. Japan will host Modi for the annual summit and India will host Russian President Vladimir Putin in the annual summit.