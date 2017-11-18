What! Love Jihad in Mumbai? Former model makes shocking allegations against her Muslim husband

Rashmi has registered a case against her husband and his friend at Bandra police station in Mumbai. (ANI)

Rashmi Shahbazker, a former model from Bandra area in Mumbai, has made shocking allegations against her husband. She has registered a case against her husband for allegedly physically abusing her and forcing her to convert to Islam. Rashmi is a Hindu by birth. She was married to Asif 12 years ago. The former model had earlier called the media to her residence. It was then she told that she has been married to Asif for 12 years and that her husband had physically assaulted several times.

Rashmi has alleged she was physically abused by her husband after she refused to convert. “He pressurises me, saying that if I don’t follow Islam I can’t be his wife,” the former Model was quoted as saying by ANI. She further alleged that her husband has married another woman and both of them were trying to throw her out her from the house. Rashmi said her husband recently married a Hindu girl, who is half his age. “He is now trying to evict me from our marital home. I am facing a serious threat to my life, tortured and assaulted too,” she alleged. The former model further alleged that her husband and his family have brainwashed their child, saying “Since your mom is not Muslim she is ‘Saitan’.”

Mumbai police have registered a case against Rashmi’s husband and his friend at the Bandra Police Station under IPC Section 354, 323, 324, 504, 506 and 34. A probe has also been launched into the issue. The former model has also accused Asif of demanding money from her and even tried to poison her twice. To prove her allegation, Rashmi told media that she has messages from Asif as “proof of her claims. She said that Asif and his friend Munir were now trying to convert the former’s second wife to Islam and “spoil” her life. The former model claimed that she possesses the conversion message which was sent to her.

Meanwhile, a video of the woman has also surfaced on the internet in which she is seen crying and accusing her husband of forcing to convert her and of assaulting her.