“What locus standi has Narayanasamy got to comment on TN CM K Palaniswamy?”

Opposition AIADMK here today sought to know what locus standi Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has to comment on his Tamil Nadu counterpart when he himself is at loggerheads with the Puducherry Lt Governor on several issues. (Image: PTI)

Opposition AIADMK here today sought to know what locus standi Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has to comment on his Tamil Nadu counterpart when he himself is at loggerheads with the Puducherry Lt Governor on several issues. Addressing reporters here, party’s legislature wing leader A Anbalagan asked, “What locus standi does Narayanasamy have to comment on his counterpart in Tamil Nadu and other Ministers there, when he (Narayanasamy) has locked horns with Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and dislocating the smooth working of the administration?” At a seminar yesterday, Narayanasamy said that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and ministers should boldly stand up against the “autocratic manner of functioning of the Centre” as seen in the state governor holding meetings with the officials.

Anbalagan said Bedi’s style of functioning should not be equated with that of Tamil Nadu Governor. “If Narayanasamy makes comments on Tamil Nadu ministerial team then Puducherry would suffer a lot on several fronts,” he said. The Puducherry chief minister is engaged in a bitter spat with Bedi over her style of functioning for the more than a year. On November 15, a political row had erupted in Tamil Nadu over Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s meeting with officials in Coimbatore as the DMK and other opposition parties claimed that it amounted to interference in the state’s rights.