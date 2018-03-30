What led to chaos, misplaced baggages at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport?

(Representational Image, Source: PTI)

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) witnessed massive chaos on Thursday evening after the airport’s baggage system developed a snag. As a result, many baggages were misplaced from Terminal 3 and there was a delay in the delivery time too. Many airlines including Vistara complained that the bags were not being loaded in the aircraft and that the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), the airport operator, was trying to solve the problem. Vistara operates from the terminal along with Air India and international operators.

“We apologise for the inconvenience. We would like to inform you that Delhi airport has been facing challenges with the baggage handling system post check-in and all airlines and hundreds of bags are impacted, not being loaded onto flights,” Vistara posted from its official Twitter handle.

What led to this problem?

The GMR-led Dial International Airport Ltd, the airport operator, said that the delay in baggage clearance was due to an increased level of dangerous goods particularly power banks and lighters being carried by passengers in checked-in luggage. It said that the incident rate was 30 per cent higher than average days.

What added to the problem was the extended weekend. “This impacted the baggage handling processing due to manual reconciliation of the suspect baggage with the passenger and removal of prohibited items,” a DIAL spokesperson clarified, adding the issue was “now under control.”

Many passengers took to social media and expressed their anger over the ‘inordinate’ delays in baggage clearance.

The passengers also included BJP Lok Sabha MP and veteran actor Hema Malini whose bags were also stuck in the clearance process. A PTI report also said that Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav’s bags were also stuck.

Meanwhile, DIAL spokesperson dismissed allegations that a section of the staff had delayed the baggage handling system because of issues arising out of the suspension of a colleague. In its statement, DIAL said that all the passengers were being reminded not to pack dangerous items in checked luggage to avoid inconvenience.