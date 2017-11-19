What is World Toilet Day? Know what PM Narendra Modi pledged on this day

In 2013, the United Nations General Assembly officially designated November 19 as World Toilet Day.

It is World Toilet Day today. November 19 marks the day which is about inspiring action to tackle the global sanitation crisis. In 2013, the United Nations General Assembly officially designated November 19 as World Toilet Day. World Toilet Day is coordinated by UN-Water in collaboration with governments and partners. As per the official website of World Toilet Day, 4.5 billion people live without a household toilet that safely disposes of their waste. The Sustainable Development Goals, launched in 2015, include a target to ensure everyone has access to a safely-managed household toilet by 2030.

PM Narendra Modi on World Toilet day came out with a message to reaffirm the commitment towards improving the sanitation facility of the country. PM Modi tweeted his message to the nation and shared a video as well. In the video, the Prime Minister once again vouched on the necessity of toilet in schools and at home and also endorsed ‘open defecation free’ slogan. PM Narendra Modi tweeted, “On World Toilet Day we reaffirm our commitment towards improving sanitation facilities across our nation.” PM Modi also lauded all those who are working towards building more toilets in various parts of the country. In another tweet, PM said, “I compliment all those individuals and organisations working towards building more toilets in various parts of India. Their invaluable contribution adds solid momentum to Swachh Bharat Mission.” PM Narendra Modi through his tweets once again drew attention to the sanitation crisis in the country and how the government is working towards the problem to provide the basic facility of a toilet to every individual.

I compliment all those individuals and organisations working towards building more toilets in various parts of India. Their invaluable contribution adds solid momentum to Swachh Bharat Mission. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2017

In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off world’s largest sanitation drive – ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan’. And three years later, a study conducted by the Quality Council of India (QCI) found that the number of toilets in households across the country has almost doubled. Under the Swachh Survekshan Gramin 2017 survey, QCI covered nearly 1.4 lakh households spread across 700 districts. The surveyors, who visited each household to physically verify if it had a toilet, found that less than three out of every 10 households in the country (26.75%) lack the basic facility.