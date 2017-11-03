What is World Food India? Everything you should know in 10 points

The event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal is also likely to attend it. (Reuters)

India is set to host World Food India event in New Delhi today. The three-day conference is being organised by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries and would be held to facilitate partnerships between domestic and international businesses. It is believed that at least 2,000 participants, 400 exhibitors, 20 countries, 26 states and over 50 global CEOs will participate in the event. The major attraction of this event is the popular dish ‘Khichdi’. Renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor will cook over 800 kg khichdi, a traditional Indian dish relished by both rich and poor, live on November 4 at the World Food India event in a bid to create a world record and popularise it as a brand India food globally. The event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal is also likely to attend it. Here is everything you should know about World Food India:

1. It is a global event which is being organised to facilitate partnerships between Indian and international businesses and investors. World Food India (WFI) is a gateway to the Indian food economy and an opportunity to showcase, connect, and collaborate.

2. Organised by the government of India, it WFI will be one of the largest gatherings of investors, manufacturers, producers, food processors, policy makers, and organizations from the global food ecosystem.

3. The event is being organised with an aim to provide opportunities for both investment and trade in the food processing sector for leading Indian and international companies. Also, World Food India will create a better sourcing environment, thereby enabling higher returns for farmers, creating employment, and fostering entrepreneurship.

4. The event will be inaugurated by PM Modi at 10 am today while President Ram Nath Kovind will grace the occasion for the Valedictory address on Sunday, 5 November 2017.

5. In the next three days, WFI will showcase mega food parks along with a Food Street, an experience zone where you can savour Indian and foreign cuisines using Indian ingredients, flavours and fragrances during tasting sessions specially curated by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

6. The CEOs of top 100 companies of India’s food sector will attend the event. More than 50 global CEOs from 15 countries will be present from countries such as Denmark, Germany, Japan, Italy and Netherlands.

7. The event is based on the theme of ‘Transforming the Food Economy’. During the event, the exhibition will be showcased at C-Hexagon Park, India Gate while the conferences will be organised at Vigyan Bhawan.

8. The event is being held in India as it is the second largest producer of farm produce in the world and the third largest economy in terms of Purchasing Power Parity (PPP). With a massive food market that is fast-expanding, exciting growth in the retail sector, and attractive economic policies and fiscal incentives, India’s food economy is thriving.

9. On November 4, a giant ‘kadhai’ (frying pan) of the capacity of 1,000 litres and 7 feet in diameter will be used for slow steam-cooking of more than 800 kg khichdi. The khichdi will be prepared by renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor, who has been roped as the brand ambassador of the Great India Food Street.

10. This cooked Khichdi will be distributed to about 60,000 orphan children as well as guests present at the event. The khichdi will also be distributed to the Heads of Foreign Missions in India along with the recipe.